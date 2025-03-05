Oklahoma

Special delivery: Oklahoma police bring doughnuts to toddler after 911 call

Police officers and doughnuts have been paired together before but the Moore Police Department turned an emergency call last week into a funny exchange that left everyone a bit hungry.

By Steve Coulter

A toddler in Oklahoma wanted doughnuts so bad he called his local police department.

No, that's not the first line of some stand-up joke — it really happened to the Moore Police Department last week.

The toddler, Bennett, called in for "emergency doughnuts" only to be rebuked by the dispatcher who turned the ask back on the caller.

"Doughnuts? I want doughnuts. Are you going to share your doughnuts?” the dispatcher joked in response.

The child then said he would take dispatch to his mom who is in the other room.

"Can I talk to mom?" the police asked.

“Emergency doughnuts,” Bennett replied, echoing his line from before "emergency doughnuts."

The funny exchange goes in a bit of a loop before ending with the child saying "have a good day!" and dispatch asking once again if he would like to share a sweet treat.

Bennett would be the one receiving it turns out.

A day later, the Moore Police Department delivered a box of doughnuts to the toddler's home.

“You called us about doughnuts,” an officer said in the video posted to social media. “We came to give you some doughnuts.”

“Yes!” said Bennett before he and his brother each grabbed one after the officers opened the box of goodies.

