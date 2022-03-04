In a series of "awwww"-inspiring social media posts, the Chino Valley Fire District in Southern California shared that 15 of their firefighters welcomed new babies within months of each other.

The smiling fathers posed with their children in front of a Chino Valley firetruck in the adorable shots. At the time the photos were taken, the babies ranged between 3 weeks and 12 months old.

"Many of our firefighters became first-time dads during the trying times that we all faced during the pandemic," the caption read.

While many experts believed there would be a baby boom during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was actually a decline in birth rates according to the United States Census Bureau, but the decline in birth rates may not be directly linked to the pandemic. Since 2008, U.S. births have declined every year except for 2014. But experts still believe there will be a baby surge soon and the Chino Valley Fire District may be proof of that.