Officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 booed at Pennsylvania state House

Two officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 faced boos and walkouts by Republicans at the Pennsylvania state House as they visited the chamber, according to several lawmakers present.

Republicans jeered at former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and former U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who were introduced by state House Speaker Joanna McClinton on Wednesday as part of their tour across Pennsylvania to discuss the threat they say former President Donald Trump poses to democracy.

Lawmakers' responses to the visiting officers underscores the deep division between how the parties view the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as Democrats praised the former officers' heroism and Republicans booed, according to people present.

"All Democrats stood and applauded the officers, while a majority of Republicans either remained seated — while not applauding — began booing or left the floor," said Majority Caucus Chair Mike Schlossberg in a statement. "I do want to be clear, there were absolutely Republican members who did applaud and stand. But a majority did not."

Dunn and Gonell have been vocal in denouncing the Jan. 6 attack and criticizing Trump's rhetoric, and both invoked the former president in their statements about Wednesday's demonstrations.

Both said it was "sad though unsurprising" that Trump allies "followed his lead in mocking the January 6 attack on the Capitol and embracing political violence."

"It’s exactly why we’re out here campaigning for President Biden — because we and so many Americans are deeply concerned that history could repeat itself if Trump is not stopped," they noted in statements.

Gonell told NBC News it was “shocking, but yet not surprising” that Trump supporting lawmakers would treat them that way.

“They just walk out, began jeering at us, and turn their backs on us,” Gonell said. “They literally turned their back on us, and then they’ll probably go on TV and say they support the police.”

Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler said that he "personally spoke to both of the former officers" on Wednesday, adding in the statement that he and other Republicans also took pictures with the pair.

Cutler attacked Democrats for using "their politicized actions in the House chamber to fundraise for their campaign coffers," referring to a fundraising email sent later on Wednesday.

The FBI is still offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who left pipe bombs on Capitol Hill on Jan. 5, 2021.

Across the aisle, Democrats slammed Republicans on X, calling their actions "a shameful show of disrespect for heroes" and "despicable behavior," with one lawmaker writing that "there is no bottom."

Rep. Greg Scott, a Democrat, said he was "in total shock" of Republicans' actions.

"I hear them speak about being the party of law and order," he said. "They would like the world to think they’re the party that backs the blue — but yesterday they made it clear. They back the orange man only."

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, also a Democrat, said that the Republicans' behavior was not partisan, rather "the behavior of somebody in a cult."

"It was an embarrassing, inexcusable display of rude behavior towards those heroic officers," Bizzarro said in a message to NBC News.

Gonell has testified that he though he could have died on Jan. 6 and detailed injuries sustained from the attack, some of which required surgery. He was repeatedly assaulted by multiple rioters and has spoken at the sentencing hearings of several of his assailants.

Dunn has testified about facing racist slurs on Jan. 6. He encountered members of the Oath Keepers and testified during a seditious conspiracy trial involving members of the group.

Congress blew through a March 2023 deadline for the installation of a plaque honoring officers who responded to the Jan. 6 attack.

