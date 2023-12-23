Ocala

Florida police search for gunman after fatal mall shooting 2 days before Christmas

The shooting was a possibly targeted incident, according to the Ocala Police Department.

By NBC6 and WFLA

NBC Universal, Inc.

A holiday nightmare for some last-minute Christmas shoppers in a town in northern Florida, after a gunman reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall -- killing one person and injuring another on Saturday.

The Ocala Police Department responded to the scene at Paddock Mall around 4:19 p.m., in what they are calling a possibly targeted incident.

Police confirmed that a man had died from injuries as a result of the shooting and that woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg. She is reportedly expected to survive.

Other injured victims suffered chest pain and a broken arm, according to Ocala Police.

They believe they have recovered the firearm that was used.

The shooter was reportedly wearing a face covering, a black hoodie, and black pants. Police said he fled after the shooting and remains at large.

Ocala Police also said the mall has been closed for the rest of Saturday, as the investigation continues.

