Woman Attempted to Kill Look-Alike With Laced Cheesecake Before Stealing Her IDs, Prosecutors Say

What to Know A New York City woman was convicted of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning another woman who looked like her with a sedative-laced cheesecake before stealing from her in a bizarre case that took place in 2016, prosecutors said Thursday.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn was convicted of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and petit larceny. Sentencing will take place on March 21, at which time Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison.

The event unfolded on Aug. 28, 2016, according to Katz, citing the evidence. On that day. Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then 35-year-old woman with a cheesecake as a gift.

According to the evidence, the victim and Nasyrova resembled each other at that time since both had dark hair, complexion and other physical traits. Additionally, both were Russian speakers.

Citing the evidence, Katz said that the Queens woman ate the dessert given to her by Nasyrova and afterwards began to feel sick and laid down. Before passing out, the woman’s last memory allegedly was of seeing Nasyrova walking around her room.

The following day, the victim’s friend discovered her unconscious in her bed with pills scattered around her body – as if the woman had attempted to kill herself. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, prosecutors said.

Subsequently, when the woman was discharged from the hospital and returned home, she apparently realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and other valuables.

Prosecutors said that law enforcement agents with Homeland Security tested cheesecake residue found in the container and confirmed it was laced with Phenazepam, a potent sedative. The pills found on the floor where the victim was discovered were tested by the Drug Enforcement Administration and were found to be Phenazepam, as well.

“The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant," Katz said. "She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity. Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit. The defendant deserves to be held accountable for her crime with a long term of incarceration.”