NYC man wins $10M on scratch-off, a year after winning $10M on ticket bought at same shop

By Tom Shea

New York Lottery

Some guys have all the luck.

A Brooklyn man won the $10,000,000 top prize on a scratch-off game, the New York Lottery said in a release on Tuesday. But that's not even half the story.

Wayne Murray claimed his winnings from the 200X scratch-off game earlier in the week — marking the second straight year he's won a $10 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Murray won his first top prize in Aug. 2022, when he hit on a Black Titanium ticket, the New York Lottery said.

“It feels very humbling and liberating,” he said after claiming his prize last year.

What's more is that both winning tickets were purchased at the same shop, inside a gas station on Avenue H in Flatlands.

Both times, Murray took the single lump sum payment of $6,122,400, the lottery said.

