Nun allowed to break protocol to mourn Pope Francis, her friend of decades

A French nun who traveled to say goodbye to Pope Francis in the Vatican this week was allowed to break church protocol.

The 81-year-old Sister Genevieve Jeanningros had a close, four-decade-long friendship with the late pope. In video taken of mourners at St. Peter's Basilica, Jeanningros can be seen standing in area traditionally reserved for cardinals, bishops and priests — positions held only by men.

In the video she can be seen praying near the pope's coffin for several minutes before saying her final goodbyes.

Pope Francis reportedly gave Jeanningros the playful nickname "L'enfant terrible," or terrible child.

Three days of public viewing of Pope Francis' body by ordinary mourners and statesmen alike ended Friday. Francis died on Monday at age 88 after suffering a stroke.

The Vatican said that around 250,000 mourners filed through St. Peter’s Basilica over the three days to pay their last respects as Francis lay in state in a simple wooden coffin.

Hundreds of disappointed people were turned away when authorities closed St. Peter’s Square hours before the viewing period ended.

Francis will be buried after a funeral Mass on Saturday, which will be attended by heads of states, royals, prelates and ordinary mourners.

The College of Cardinals elects a new pope in a meeting known as a papal conclave.