Florida Man Tries to Flee Deputies on a Riding Lawn Mower

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard

By The Associated Press

Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on 40-year-old Dusty Mobley and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at Mobley to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.

Deputies chased Mobley on foot before using the taser. When he was finally caught deputies found him with a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue

Mobley is facing charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure and other counts.

