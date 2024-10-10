Books and literature

Nobel Prize in literature goes to South Korea's Han Kang for ‘intense poetic prose'

The literature prize has been male-dominated, with just 17 women among its 119 laureates so far

By Daniel Niemann and Mike Corder | The Associated Press

FILE - South Korean author Han Kang poses for the media during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 24, 2016. Kang has won the Nobel Prize for Literature.
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File

The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called “her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy’s Nobel Committee, announced the prize in Stockholm.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Han, 53, won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for “The Vegetarian,” an unsettling novel in which a woman’s decision to stop eating meat has devastating consequences.

Her novel “Human Acts” was an International Booker Prize finalist in 2018.

US & World

Science 23 hours ago

Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to 3 scientists for work on proteins, building blocks of life

Artificial Intelligence Oct 8

Pioneers in artificial intelligence win the Nobel Prize in physics

Massachusetts Oct 7

Nobel Prize in medicine honors American duo for their discovery of microRNA

The literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers of style-heavy, story-light prose. It has also been male-dominated, with just 17 women among its 119 laureates so far. The last woman to win was Annie Ernaux of France, in 2022.

Six days of Nobel announcements opened Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize. Two founding fathers of machine learning — John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton — won the physics prize on Tuesday. On Wednesday, three scientists who discovered powerful techniques to decode and even design novel proteins were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award on Oct. 14.

The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the award’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Books and literature
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us