Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Activists From Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

The prize carries a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,00)

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.

The winner was announced Friday in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honoring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.

The prize for chemistry was awarded Wednesday to three scientists who developed ways of connecting molecules that can be used to design more targeted drugs.

French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday.

The 2022 Nobel Prize for economics will be announced on Monday, Oct. 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

