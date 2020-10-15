No Charges Over Slur Aimed at Pennsylvania's Second Lady, Police Say

What to Know The woman who was recorded using a racial slur against the wife of Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor at a grocery store won’t be charged, state police said Thursday.

A news release said investigators concluded the woman’s actions were a violation of state criminal law, but Gisele Fetterman — who recorded the encounter — and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman did not wish to see her prosecuted.

Gisele Fetterman said Thursday she preferred that the woman instead get assistance from social service agencies and other help.

Gisele Fetterman said the woman seemed to recognize her on late Sunday afternoon near her home in Braddock and repeatedly used racial slurs.

She followed as Fetterman retreated to her vehicle in the store parking lot, and was seen using a slur during a two-second clip that Fetterman posted to social media.

“The optimal outcome to this scenario lays in a way forward and away from hate,” Fetterman said in a statement also posted on her Twitter feed.