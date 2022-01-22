NJ Toddler Orders Nearly $2,000 Worth of Furniture on Walmart Website

Meet 22-month-old Ayaansh Kumar. He may still in diapers, but he's already spending big online.

"It is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that’s what happened," said dad Pramod Kumar.

The screen-savvy New Jersey toddler somehow managed to order close to $2,000 worth of furniture online from Walmart. His mother, Madhu Kumar, had created a cart on her phone but never checked it out. When the furniture started being delivered this week, she asked her husband and two older children: Who ordered this?

"I need one or two, why would we need four?" Madhu said.

Some of the packages barely fit through the front door. Turns out, little Ayaansh was the one who bought accent chairs, flower stands and other household items that his mother had been looking at for their new home in Monmouth Junction. The packages kept coming all week.

"He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff," his mom said.

Since he was born in April 2020, the youngest Kumar has watched his two older siblings and his parents work, go to school and shop online all from home. And apparently, he’s been paying close attention.

Ayaansh knows what he's doing too. Using an NBC New York reporter's phone, he was able to close the calendar app, send an email to the reporter's mother and then search through the contacts.

"Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in locked condition," his dad said.

Pramod and Madhu are planning to wait until all the boxes arrive and then drive the items back to their local Walmart to return them, where they have been told they will receive a full refund.

But the parents may keep a couple of things, to remind them of their toddler’s first online shopping spree.