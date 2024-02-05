Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley requests Secret Service detail after increased threats

The Republican presidential candidate's home in South Carolina was the target of two swatting incidents.

Nikki Halley
Faith Ninivaggi | Reuters

Nikki Haley's presidential campaign has requested a protective detail from the Secret Service, a spokesperson for Haley confirmed Monday.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, cited "multiple issues" regarding threats in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on her application for Secret Service protection.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Haley, who is former President Donald Trump’s only major primary opponent, was recently the target of two swatting incidents just days apart. Swatting involves a fake report of a crime to draw police to a specific location — in Haley's cases, her home on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Nikki Haley
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us