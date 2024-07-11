Crime and Courts

Bestselling author from NH charged with possession of child pornography

Brendan DuBois is being charged with six felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography

By Anthony Vega

A bestselling author from New Hampshire has been arrested on child pornography charges, Exeter police said, and his publisher has suspended selling and promoting his books.

An investigation started four months ago by Exeter police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, according to police, who later executed a search warrant.

Brendan DuBois, 64, turned himself in to police on Wednesday, authorities said.

He's being charged with six felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography.

According to DuBois' website, he's a New York Times bestselling author of 29 novels, and has co-authored with James Patterson.

"We are deeply disturbed by the serious allegations against Brendan DuBois," a spokesperson for Severn River Publishing said in a statement Thursday. "While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr. DuBois' books. We believe these steps are necessary to uphold our values and maintain the trust of our readers, authors, and the publishing community."

DuBois, of Exeter, is also a "Jeopardy!" game show champion, according to his website.

The 64-year-old DuBois is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood, police said.

