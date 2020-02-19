NFL

NFL Free Agent Greg Robinson Jailed in Texas on Pot Charge

Records show NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson is being held in a Texas jail on a pending federal drug distribution charge

Getty Images

NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was being held Wednesday in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show.

Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records. Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows. His home address is listed as Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

The former Auburn University standout was drafted second overall in 2014, by the St. Louis Rams. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The Browns recently informed Robinson's representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

Robinson battled inconsistency while starting 14 games last season for the Browns, who had a disappointing 6-10 season. He was benched for one game and missed another with a concussion.

This article tagged under:

NFLEl Paso
