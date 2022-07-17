lottery

Next Mega Millions Jackpot to Top a Half Billion Dollars

The July 19 drawing will offer an estimated $530 billion prize, or $304.7 million cash, after nobody won Friday night's jackpot drawing, according to organizers

By Julianne McShane | NBC News

Mega-Millions-53140456
Getty Images

The next Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn on Tuesday night, will offer up an estimated $530 million prize, or $304.7 million cash, after nobody won Friday night's jackpot drawing, according to lottery organizers.

The odds of winning the more than half billion jackpot? 1 in 302,575,350.

The Tuesday jackpot will be up for grabs after no one reported the winning ticket on Friday night, which had the winning numbers of 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

lotterymega millionsjackpot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us