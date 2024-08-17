Newlyweds killed on way to honeymoon after semitruck overturns in Colorado

A newlywed couple and the bride's mother were killed in a crash after a semitruck overturned on Interstate 70 west of Denver, spilling its cargo of large plastic tubes, just days after the wedding, family members said.

Ruben Rodriguez, 33; Juliana Rodriguez Plata, 37, and her mother, Luz Melba Martinez, who had traveled from Colombia for the Aug. 10 wedding, were killed in the crash Thursday morning, Ruben Rodriguez’s sister-in-law, Janell Rodriguez, told KMGH-TV.

The bride's father, Carlos Joaquin Plata, and the couple's 1-year-old son Danny were injured, Janell Rodriguez also said.

Their westbound car was hit by one of the tubes, which weigh about 500 pounds (227 kilograms) each, after an eastbound truck flipped over, spilling nearly 100 plastic tubes on both sides of the highway, according to police. All three people taken to the hospital, including the truck driver, were later released, police said Friday.

The family was on the way to the mountains for a honeymoon vacation when the crash happened, Janell Rodriguez said.

The family is still reeling.

“And then the baby without both of his parents, you know? It’s hard. It’s hard for the family. So we’re just gathered here right now just trying to be strong together,” Janell Rodriguez said.

Police said they were working with prosecutors on possible charges being filed in connection with the series of crashes triggered by the truck overturning.

At least six other vehicles besides the truck were involved, they said. However, with a debris field spanning the length of more than two football fields (220 meters), police cautioned the investigation would likely take weeks, rather than days.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have been impacted by the tragic loss of life yesterday,” police said in a statement posted on social media.

