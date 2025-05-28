They say no good deed goes unpunished. Well, that’s how New York City resident Will Whelan felt when he helped change a flat tire for his friend just a few feet from a sidewalk grate — and saw his gold wedding band fall between the metal slots!

His wife, Kelsey Whelan, was with him at the time and described what she saw.

"The ring flew away — bounced, bounced, bounced on the concrete and into the sidewalk grate and we watched it slowly cling clang down the grate," she recalled.

Will found out the transformer vault underneath the grate is owned by Con Edison and the couple called the utility trying to retrieve the ring.

"They have been supportive and tried to help us, but gas leaks, etc. have higher priority so we decided to reach out to you," said Kelsey.

The couple asked Better Get Baquero for help trying to get the ring from about twelve feet below the surface of the grate on Barclay Street, just west of Broadway.

We called Con Edison, and immediately, a rescue team was dispatched.

"Basically we’re gonna try to fish the ring out. Hopefully we’re successful," said William Thuilot, field operations planner for the utility.

After assessing the safety of the mission and lifting the heavy grate, Con Edison descended below ground, using tried and proven techniques for fishing out lost items, including a long pole wrapped with tape.

About 90 minutes later, the gold wedding band was back above ground.

"We’re not here just for energy alone, we’re here for the needs of any New Yorkers," said Thuilot.

Will and Kelsey enthusiastically thanked the Con Edison crew, acknowledging this “problem solved” — and grateful to have their symbol of love back in their embrace.