New York

New York City councilwoman assaulted by stranger on camera during ‘creepy' TV interview

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov received a "creepy" kiss on the cheek from a stranger during a TV interview.

Inna Vernikov
Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images

A New York City councilwoman found herself on the receiving end of an unexpected and 'creepy' kiss from a stranger during a TV interview with CBS New York.

A video posted to Twitter Thursday shows Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, R-NY., stood for an interview on Brighton Beach in Brooklyn when a man wearing a hat seemingly comes out of nowhere and plants a kiss on her cheek.

"What the f***?" Vernikov said, turning her head to look at the man, who walked away with a smile on his face.

Vernikov later shared video of the assault, calling it a "very creepy moment."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Not the kind of love I expect from constituents!" Vernikov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Read the full story on NBC News.

This article tagged under:

New Yorkweird
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us