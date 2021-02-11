Chien-Shiung Wu

New Postage Stamp Honors Trailblazing ‘First Lady of Physics'

The stamp's release was timed to coincide with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The new stamp featuring Chien-Shiung Wu.
U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday unveiled a new postage stamp honoring Chien-Shiung Wu, a trailblazing Chinese American nuclear physicist whose myriad accomplishments earned her the nickname "the First Lady of Physics."

The stamp's release was timed to coincide with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, an annual event that was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 to celebrate female scientists and promote equal access for women and girls in science and technology.

Kristin Seaver, executive vice president of the Postal Service, called Wu "one of the most influential nuclear physicists of the 20th century."

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Rioters Acted on Trump's ‘Order,' Democrats Insist in Trial

President Biden 46 mins ago

Biden Says US Is Securing 600 Million Vaccine Doses by July

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Chien-Shiung WuUS Postal Service
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us