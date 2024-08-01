Crime and Courts

New Jersey man accused of trying to open plane doors on American Airlines fight

The flight originated in Seattle and was on its way to Dallas, officials said

A New Jersey man is facing multiple charges after officials said he engaged in disruptive and life-threatening behavior on an American Airlines plane, including trying to attempt to open the aircraft exterior doors mid-flight.

On July 18, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Eric Nicholas Gapco, 26, of Delanco, New Jersey -- a passenger on American Airlines flight #2101 -- assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant and aircraft crew members, forcing the plane to divert.

The flight, which originated in Seattle, was on its way to Dallas, but diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport due to Gapco's alleged unruly behavior.

"Gapco failed to follow instructions to remain in his seat, propositioned a flight attendant for sex, was repeatedly loud, vaped, bothered other passengers, locked himself in the lavatory, and attempted to open the aircraft exterior doors multiple times while the aircraft was in flight," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote.

Officials said flight crew members and other passengers had to restain Gapco. They used "flexible restraints" on his feet and hands for the remainder of the flight. When they landed, he was arrested by law enforcement at Salt Lake City International Airport. 

Gapco has been charged with interference with a flight crew and attempted damage to an aircraft, officials said.

