California

New California law will raise minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour in 2024

The new California law may signal a shift in how companies value an often-overlooked workforce, one labor attorney says

By Jackie Crea

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some new California laws will change things up in the workplace in the new year. AB 1228 is increasing the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 an hour. The law only applies to restaurants with more than 60 locations.

"Availability of workers to fill roles, that’s really putting an upward pressure on wages," said Olmstead.

Up until now, California's fast food workers earned an average of just more than $34,000 a year. That’s about $16.60 an hour.

Inflation has increased the cost of living.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“A lot of businesses have focused on employee retention and satisfaction. I think part of that is because the labor market is challenging these days and businesses want to make sure they can fill those positions and retain workers once they’ve been trained,” said Olmstead.

Money isn’t the only factor, so is company culture and room to advance.

“Companies and other industries may need to take that into account when trying to recruit their own workers, that they’d rather work for a fast-food company and earn $20 an hour than earn something less,” said Olmstead.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Canada 2 hours ago

Canadian youth faces terrorism charges for alleged plot against Jewish people

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Dad who said ‘If I can't have them neither can you' pleads guilty to killing 3 kids

Olmstead says, especially during the pandemic, there seems to be a larger shift in how we value employees.

“Fast food restaurants remained open and there was talk about how they’re frontline workers just like people in a lot of industries,” said Olmstead.

Another new California workplace law prohibits an employer from testing an applicant for cannabis use and discriminating against a worker or applicant based on their cannabis use off the job.

This article tagged under:

California
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us