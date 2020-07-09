Breonna Taylor

New Audio of Police Interviews Sheds Light on Probe of Fatal Shooting of Breonna Taylor

Previously unheard interviews from the police probe of Breonna Taylor's shooting reveal new details and a sympathetic police interview with a fellow cop

Previously unheard audio of interviews from the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor reveals new details about the events leading to her death, as well as the sympathetic approach investigators took while scrutinizing one of their own.

In the interview with Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who led the late-night raid in March, the investigator questioning Mattingly describes a raid involving at least seven officers and a battering ram as "the most passive way in" and says Mattingly "rightfully" returned fire after Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired a shot.

In his interview, Mattingly insists officers knocked and announced themselves when they arrived after midnight on March 13. In Walker’s interview with investigators, however, he says there was banging on the door but the couple never heard anyone say "police." Walker says that after he and Taylor asked who it was and got no response he reached for his licensed firearm.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, died after she was hit at least eight times during the ensuing shootout.

