Nebraska man pulled over with bull riding shotgun, video shows

Authorities gave the driver a warning and asked him to take the bull, whose name is Howdy Doody, back home

By Eric Mullin

A live bull riding shotgun in a car sounds impossible, yet one Nebraska man made it happen.

The Norfolk Police Division received a call of a man driving on the highway with a cow in the passenger seat at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate News Channel Nebraska. Officers thought the call was referencing a calf or something else small enough to fit inside a vehicle, but it turned out to a Watusi bull.

Video shows the bull sticking out of a reconfigured white car that was able to accommodate the massive animal.

Officers performed a routine traffic stop and informed the driver, Lee Meyer of Neligh, of the traffic violations he was committing by driving around with the bull, whose name is Howdy Doody, police said. But authorities just issued Meyer a warning and asked him to take Howdy Doody back home.

