Nearly 30K heated blankets recalled for fire and burn hazard

Nearly 30,000 heated blankets were recalled Thursday due to a fire and burn hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. electric throws and blankets, sold between Aug. 2022 and Oct. 2023, are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit.

There have been nine reports of the throws and blankets burning, melting or overheating. No injuries have been reported, according to the commission.

The included blankets and throws are not only sold by berkshireblanket.com, but also by L.L Bean, Air Force Exchange Service, Amazon.com, Target.com, Macys.com and QVC.com.

The blankets were sold in a variety of colors and patterns, including blue, cream, gray, hummus, striped blue and snowflake.

The commission said the blankets were sized to fit twin, full/queen, and king-sized beds. The throws measure about 50 inches wide and 60 inches long. Both the blanket and throw are made of polyester.

To find out if a product is impacted by the recall, the model number is listed on a white label on the back of the throws and blankets and on the backside of the controller unit. Recalled model numbers are listed by the commission.

Anyone with an impacted blanket or throw should stop using it and contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. for a full refund. They will be instructed to complete an online recall registration form, submit a photo of the destroyed blanket showing a cut cord along with a photo of a label after writing “Refund” and an assigned five digit refund code also on the label.