Food & Drink

Nearly 10,000 people offer to legally change their names to ‘Subway' to get free sandwiches for life

Subway said one winner will be selected from the thousands who signed up during the 96-hour entry period

By Mike Gavin

Subway
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Subway Smith? Subway Williams? Subway Johnson?

One lucky individual is about to get a new first name and free heroes for life. Subway announced that nearly 10,000 sandwich lovers entered a sweepstakes to legally change their name to that of the popular chain in exchange for a lifetime's worth of its Deli Heroes.

Each signed up for the "Subway Name Change Challenge" over a 96-hour entry period between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4. A winner will be announced later this month.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Subway became the latest eatery to give customers a chance to win free food for an extended period. Chick-fil-A has long celebrated the grand opening of new restaurants with a "First 100" giveaway where those who camp out overnight in the parking lot receive one free meal per week for a year. Mcdonald's in December of 2022 held a contest to give away its exclusive McGold Card that provides free food for life and is typically reserved for high-profile celebrities.

The Subway promotion comes amid the chain's menu reboot, which includes its first offering of freshly sliced meats at its more than 20,000 U.S. restaurants.

One hungry individual will soon be able to order as many subs as they'd like from any of those locations, even if they don't have a penny to their name.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

US Postal Service 30 mins ago

USPS unveils plan to slash air shipments by 90% over two years as part of cost-cutting effort

Bill Clinton 2 hours ago

Bill Clinton's Presidential Center to expand and add Hillary Clinton's personal archives

Because all it costs is their first name.

Plus, the legal and processing costs to complete the name-changing process will be reimbursed by Subway for...Subway.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us