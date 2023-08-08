Nearly 10,000 people offer to legally change their names to ‘Subway' to get free sandwiches for life

Subway Smith? Subway Williams? Subway Johnson?

One lucky individual is about to get a new first name and free heroes for life. Subway announced that nearly 10,000 sandwich lovers entered a sweepstakes to legally change their name to that of the popular chain in exchange for a lifetime's worth of its Deli Heroes.

Each signed up for the "Subway Name Change Challenge" over a 96-hour entry period between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4. A winner will be announced later this month.

A name that could give you the chance to get free subs for life? That’s a pretty powerful name. Last day to apply! https://t.co/NTDu69JPEt No Purchase Necessary Void Where Prohibited. See Official Rules In Link Above. — Subway® (@SUBWAY) August 4, 2023

Subway became the latest eatery to give customers a chance to win free food for an extended period. Chick-fil-A has long celebrated the grand opening of new restaurants with a "First 100" giveaway where those who camp out overnight in the parking lot receive one free meal per week for a year. Mcdonald's in December of 2022 held a contest to give away its exclusive McGold Card that provides free food for life and is typically reserved for high-profile celebrities.

The Subway promotion comes amid the chain's menu reboot, which includes its first offering of freshly sliced meats at its more than 20,000 U.S. restaurants.

One hungry individual will soon be able to order as many subs as they'd like from any of those locations, even if they don't have a penny to their name.

Because all it costs is their first name.

Plus, the legal and processing costs to complete the name-changing process will be reimbursed by Subway for...Subway.