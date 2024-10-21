news

Navy confirms two missing fighter jet pilots are dead after crash in Washington State

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” Cmdr. Timothy Warburton said in a statement Sunday.

By Patrick Smith | NBC News

A Boeing EA-18G Growler aircraft.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Navy said Sunday that two pilots who went missing after a fighter jet crash near Mount Rainier in Washington State last week have died.

The pair were in the same aircraft, a Navy EA-18G Growler, on a routine training flight when it crashed, the Navy said in a statement. The wreckage of the plane was found Wednesday but the two crew members remained missing and the search for the bodies is ongoing.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” said Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, referring to the nickname of squadron members.

“Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators, and ensuring the well-being of our sailors and the Growler community. We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased,” he said.

The identities of the crew will not be released until 24 hours after their families have been informed.

Warburton said a search team continues to comb through a large area, "recovering debris and planning for the long-term salvage and recovery effort." The crash site is around 6,000 feet above sea level, in a heavily wooded area east of Mount Rainier, the Navy said last week.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Warburton said.

