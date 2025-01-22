Shootings

2 students shot in cafeteria at Nashville high school, suspected shooter no longer a threat

Police said the suspected shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the school district said Antioch High School is on lockdown.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

Nashville
Metro Nashville Police via AP

Two students were shot in a Nashville high school cafeteria on Wednesday and the suspected shooter is "no longer a threat," officials said.

Police responded to a call regarding a shooting at Antioch High School at 11:11 a.m. CT, the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department told NBC News.

The suspected shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Metro Nashville Public Schools said the person was no longer a threat in a statement, but did not provide additional details.

"We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible," the district said. "This is an active crime scene and investigation."

Students were being bused to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital "as they are released from the scene by Metro Police," the district said in a Facebook update.

"We ask that parents go to the reunification site at Ascension Saint Thomas. Please do not come to Antioch High School," officials said.

The conditions of the two students who were shot, as well as the suspected shooter, were not immediately available.

Tennessee State Troopers, state Homeland Security Special Agents and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting.

Antioch High School is on lockdown as police investigate, the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

