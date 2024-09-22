Italy

Building collapse in Naples kills 2 young siblings and their grandmother, buries the mother

Firefighters said on their official Telegram channel that a gas explosion likely caused the collapse on Sunday.

By The Associated Press

Rescue teams work at the site of a collapsed building
STRINGER/ANSA/AFP via Getty Images

A two-story building collapsed in the southern Italian province of Naples early Sunday, killing two young siblings and their grandmother, while burying the children's mother under the rubble, firefighters and local media said.

The firefighters said on their official Telegram channel that a gas explosion likely caused the collapse.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Rescuers in the town of Saviano recovered first the bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, and a few hours later located the body of another victim, identified as their grandmother, local media said.

Searches are still underway to find the mother of the children, who was believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Earlier on Sunday, the siblings' 2-year-old brother had been found alive with the father, who was hospitalized in Naples in serious condition.

Firefighters’ spokesman Luca Cari said earlier that rescuers had to be “very careful and move slowly, to avoid new collapses” as they searched for the two women.

Mayor Vincenzo Simonelli was at the scene and told reporters that the building appeared “crumpled up on itself,” adding it was “a very serious situation.”

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Environment 2 mins ago

Why an Alaska island is using peanut butter to find a rat that might not exist

Decision 2024 53 mins ago

Are Trump and Harris particularly Christian? That's not what most Americans would say: AP-NORC poll

Media reports said a gas leak could have caused the explosion that rocked the second floor of the building, which crumbled down, covering the lower floor with rubble.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Italy
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us