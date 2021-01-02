Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco Home Vandalized

According to police, they responded to a call reporting vandalism at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home around 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The message spray-painted on Pelosi’s garage door referenced the $2,000 COVID payment, and a pig’s head covered in fake blood was placed in front.

The “$2,000” was crossed out, followed by the words “cancel rent, we want everything.”

Some are shocked by the action.

“That’s crazy,” said one San Francisco resident. “Even if they don’t like Speaker Pelosi, you’re gonna show up to someone’s house, that’s insane.”

There are several cameras on the home and in the neighborhood. Police are investigating.

The vandalism echoes what many peaceful protesters have been saying for months – they need financial help during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

But some experts say that tagging a politician’s home crosses a line.

“There’s understandable frustration out there,” said San Francisco State Associate Political Science Professor Jason McDaniel. “I think this kind of protest is an example of that, but I would try to caution people to see leaders as reflections of us. They are human – people.”

McDaniel also said it’s a message Pelosi probably agrees with.

Republican leaders have blocked her efforts to get $2,000 stimulus checks approved.

“It’s sort of futile because Nancy Pelosi did mobilize her power and pass $2,000 checks,” said McDaniel. “She has no power over Mitch McConnell.”

Pelosi’s office has not responded to a request for comment.