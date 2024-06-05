Naked man crashed car into Florida jail, said he wanted to ‘kill everyone,' police say

Video shows a car crashing into the lobby of a Florida jail that was driven by a man who authorities said was naked from the waist down and threatened to kill officers.

The incident happened late Monday night at the lobby of the Martin County Jail when 40-year-old Joseph Leedy drove his car through the entrance, the sheriff's office said.

Surveillance videos released by the sheriff's office showed the Toyota sedan slamming into the front doors.

Leedy got out of the car wearing a women's blouse and no pants, then poured motor oil on the floor and said he wanted to set it on fire, authorities said.

He also made "homicidal statements" about police officers, said he wanted to "kill everyone" and threw rubber snakes on the floor, authorities said.

"While our deputies were interacting with him, he kept saying things like, 'The devil told me to kill everyone.' And he kept sharing his disdain for President Donald Trump," Chief Deputy John Budensiek said at a news conference Tuesday, according to WPTV.

Leedy fought with deputies and fire rescue before he was Tased. He was eventually restrained and taken to a hospital.

Budensiek said paramedics gave Leedy "multiple doses of ketamine" to calm him down, but it "did not sedate him."

He was later booked into the jail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief.

Officials said no one was in the lobby at the time of the crash, but the incident caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Budensiek said authorities believe Leedy was under the influence of a controlled substance but they're awaiting blood test results.

"The medication that a normal person would be sedated by was not affecting him at all. So that does lead us to believe he has built up a tolerance to different types of drugs," Budensiek said.