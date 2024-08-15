Texas

Must-see video! Moms tackle Texas high school players in hilarious showdown

More than a dozen moms participated in Benbrook High School's inaugural senior mom tackle

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC Universal, Inc.

From freshly painted parking spots to football, old traditions come to life at the start of the fall semester.

It's also a chance to create new ones. Holly Ary is a senior mom of Matthew Ary, a football player at Benbrook Middle High School in Benbrook, Texas. Wednesday, she did not come to sit on the sidelines.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“I'm taking him down today,” said Holly Ary.

She’s among the 15 senior moms who participated in the school’s inaugural Senior Mom Tackle. It’s a chance for moms to see the game from their kid’s point of view.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I’ve been begging his coaches since sophomore year, can we please do the senior mom tackle and here we are, so this is a three-year excitement build coming today,” said Holly Ary.

The textbook tackles included a mom of twins, a grandma, and a mom and coach’s wife.

“I think some of us probably have some pent-up anger against our sweet little baby, baby men, and we want to take ‘em down,” said Becky Altmiller.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Recalls 16 mins ago

Trader Joe's recalls 653,000 scented candles due to fire hazard

Extreme Weather 1 hour ago

FEMA has run out of money in the middle of hurricane season. Here's what that means 

It’s a new tradition bringing moms and sons together.

“She means so much to me, and I'm just so glad that she’s out here,” said Altmiller’s son Hayden.

“It means a lot because, as a single parent, she still makes time. She's that one parent figure in the house, and she's still there 100% of the time, 110%,” said Matthew Ary.

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us