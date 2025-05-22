news
Live Updates

Live updates: Only fatalities in San Diego plane crash were passengers

The Cessna 550 was flying in an area of dense fog with an unknown number of people on board.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A Cessna 550 crashed into a Murphy Canyon neighborhood just before 4 a.m. San Diego Fire-Rescue said there was more than one fatality in the plane crash, but all the deceased appear to be passengers from the plane.
  • Several homes caught fire as an apparent result of the crash, leading to evacuations in the military housing neighborhood.
  • Hancock Elementary School & Miller Elementary School are closed.
  • A temporary evacuation site is set up at Miller Elementary on 4343 Shields St, San Diego, CA 92124.

Follow along below for live updates.

This article tagged under:

news
