Live updates: Only fatalities in San Diego plane crash were passengers

- A Cessna 550 crashed into a Murphy Canyon neighborhood just before 4 a.m. San Diego Fire-Rescue said there was more than one fatality in the plane crash, but all the deceased appear to be passengers from the plane.
- Several homes caught fire as an apparent result of the crash, leading to evacuations in the military housing neighborhood.
- Hancock Elementary School & Miller Elementary School are closed.
- A temporary evacuation site is set up at Miller Elementary on 4343 Shields St, San Diego, CA 92124.
