Officials filed charges against 20 people who are accused of either physically abusing or failing to report the abuse of 26 children at a Pennsylvania charter school.

“This case is every parents’ nightmare. We send our children to school expecting the adults will keep them safe, not abuse them physically and emotionally,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “Our investigation showed some staffers physically abusing children while others sat passively and watched. All the adults charged are equally guilty in failing to protect these children, some as young as 5 years old.”

The investigation began in January 2025 when two parents of students at the Chester Community Charter School – West Campus on 2730 Bethel Road in Chester, Pennsylvania, reported that their children were afraid to attend the school because they feared being placed in “holds” by staff members.

Chester Township Police later determined that nine workers restrained and punished the students by pinching them on pressure points near their necks, holding them in restraints and threatening them with what the students called “shoulder work.” The “shoulder work” involved pinching the students on pressure points near their necks, placing them in holds with their arms crossed in front of them and placing a knee to their back until the student was brought to the ground, investigators said.

Much of the abuse was captured on surveillance video that was later obtained by investigators, according to officials.

Police said several of the people who abused the children were not employees at the school but rather worked for a third-party company called Peak Performers Staffing, LLC. Despite the company’s founders claiming their staff members were trained in Safety-Care techniques, investigators later learned none of the employees had up to date required training, according to officials.

The school’s principal also told investigators that any “safety hold” used had to be reported, in accordance with Pennsylvania state guidelines. The principal said no safety holds were reported by the school in 2024 when much of the alleged abuse took place.

The following nine people were charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the investigation:

Raymond Harris

Kabree Daniels

Christian Denny

Martin Mincey, Jr.

Harry Woodhouse, Jr

Amaru Mohammed

Leroy Campbell

Adrian Hospedale

Monica Griffin

The following 11 people were charged with failure to report the endangering of the welfare of a child:

Daemon Pierce

Don’Neisah King Pierce

Arijah Clements

Cyrus Barlee

Neanne Edmonds

Breshonna Belgrave

Deja Bennett-Allen

Ryan Ridley

Maggie Moloney

Dahkeem Williams

Asia Pena

Many of the suspects are not yet in custody but have made arrangements to surrender, investigators said on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Of the 20 suspects, online court records only show attorneys listed for Dahkeem Williams, Maggie Moloney and Ryan Ridley. NBC10 reached out to those attorneys as well as Peak Performers Staffing for comment.

We will provide their statements as soon as we receive them.

Chester Community Charter School also released the following statement:

CCCS has recently learned that several individuals, employees of a certified outside contractor

formerly associated with the school, are being charged by local authorities for using disciplinary

methods which are strictly prohibited by the school. The contractor is Peak Performers. As soon

as school administrators learned that there was any possible violation of approved methods, it

took swift and decisive action to terminate the contractor. CCCS employees who are alleged to

have carried out such practices were also promptly terminated at that time, and any employees

who might have had knowledge of the situation were placed on leave, pending further

investigation. CCCS has been completely cooperative with local authorities.

It is important to note that families of all affected students were promptly notified as soon as the

school became aware of the allegations, and those families have all chosen to keep their students

enrolled at CCCS because of the school’s deep commitment to their education and wellbeing.

No student is at risk and our entire CCCS community is committed to ensuring only the best

practices to maintain a positive climate.

We also recently learned that three employees are being charged as part of this investigation for

failing to report alleged misconduct. They have been suspended pending further investigation.

The health and safety of our students is always our top priority and that is why we acted quickly

to ensure that students would not be further subjected to any unauthorized disciplinary methods.

It is also important to know that CCCS requires that every employee who has direct contact with

children complete mandated reporter training.

CCCS will continue to cooperate with any inquiry by local officials.

You can read the full criminal complaint below: