1 Dead, Officer Wounded in Shooting at Tennessee High School

One person was killed and another "detained" Monday after gunfire erupted at a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Austin-East Magnet High School, "on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school," according to a police statement. When the subject was approached, the statement said, "shots were fired."

A Knoxville officer was shot at least once and sent to a hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation, police said. Their ages were not immediately released. There were no other known gunshot victims.

The school was the subject of media reports in February after three students were shot to death over a three-week span. Those earlier shootings did not take place in the school, and administrators at the time said students felt the arts magnet school was a safe space, according to a story in the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted Monday that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said. He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about “this tragic situation" and that additional information would be provided later.

Police urged people to avoid the area, adding a reunification site had been set up on a baseball field behind the school for students to be reunited with family.