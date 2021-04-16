Multiple People Shot at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Multiple people were shot late Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a FedEx facility at 8951 Mirabel Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday night and found multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said at a news conference early Friday morning.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victims have been transported to local hospitals. It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.

The suspect appears to have "taken his own life" and there is no active threat, police said.

FedEx did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Earlier Thursday night, Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions. It has since reopened, but with no access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.