Indianapolis

Multiple People Shot at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

By Sophie Reardon

477948479
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Multiple people were shot late Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a FedEx facility at 8951 Mirabel Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday night and found multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said at a news conference early Friday morning.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victims have been transported to local hospitals. It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Chicago 12 hours ago

Video Shows Chicago Teen Adam Toledo Wasn't Holding Gun When Fatally Shot by Cop

capitol riot 7 hours ago

Volume of Capitol Riot Cases Threatens to Slow Prosecution

The suspect appears to have "taken his own life" and there is no active threat, police said.

FedEx did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Earlier Thursday night, Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions. It has since reopened, but with no access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Indianapolisshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us