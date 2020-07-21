At Least 11 Hospitalized After Chicago Shooting

Chicago Police confirmed that multiple people have been shot Tuesday in the 1000 block of W. 79th St.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the fire department has transported 11 people from the scene in total, while others were self-transported to various hospitals.

Police said nine people have been transported from the scene in serious or critical condition.

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots before seeing victims in the street outside of a funeral home.

"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder said at the scene. "Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here."

At least 11 shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood says Chicago Fire Dept. Neighbors tell us it sounded and looked like a war zone with victims wounded on the ground after leaving a funeral near 79th & Morgan. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/Mg6CfUEfKk — Patrick Fazio (@PatrickFazio) July 22, 2020

"We saw a car with about six bullet holes in it and it was turned facing the grass like he lost control. We saw a hat down on the ground and evidently it was his," Kenneth Hughes, another witness at the scene, said.

Police said Supt. Eric Carter will provide an update shortly at the scene.

The incident comes just hours after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed that federal agents are being sent to the city to curb violence, but so Chicagoans won't "see a Portland-style deployment coming."

Lightfoot said that, as of now, the Trump administration will not be deploying "unnamed agents" to Chicago's streets.