California

At Least 4 Killed in Shooting in California

Officials said that the situation had been stabilized

A shooting in the city of Orange Wednesday left at least four people dead, including a child, and two others injured, including the suspected shooter, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and arrived as shots were being fired, the Orange Police Department said. Police found "multiple victims at the scene including fatalities."

A police shooting occurred at a business complex, and the department said that the situation had been "stabilized" and that there was no threat to the public.

No officers were injured.

Rep. Katie Porter issued a statement in response to the shooting: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

