Several people hospitalized, employee shot amid massive fire at Miami apartment building

Crews were battling a massive fire after a Miami apartment building became engulfed in flames Monday morning, leaving a resident, firefighters and a gunshot wound victim hospitalized.

According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, the fire erupted at around 8:15 a.m. at the four-story Temple Court apartments at 431 Northwest 3rd Street.

Two buildings were impacted by the fire and firefighters were actively working to put out the blaze throughout the day.

According to Temple Court Management, one of their employees was also found shot at the complex.

Miami Police said the man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso and was transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police do not know if the injuries were self-inflicted or if there is a suspect in the shooting.

PICTURES: Massive fire at apartment building in Miami

"We are still determining the cause of these events, and we are checking for other injuries. Police are investigating, and we will help in whatever ways we can," Temple Court Management said in a statement. "We are grieved by all that has happened today, and our thoughts and prayers are with our team member and his family and residents of the Temple Court community."

Officials said the fire was on the third floor and there were multiple patients.

One resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and three firefighters were also transported in stable condition for further evaluation, officials said.

The fire started in the west building and spread to the east building. While the fire in the west building was out, fire officials told NBC6 it was still very active in the east side.

A portion of the west building had a roof collapse and there were reports of small explosion, Miami Fire officials said.

Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said the building has a wood frame, making the fire more intense and increasing the rate at which it spread.

Due to the blaze a third alarm was requested with over 30 units working the scene.

The Miami Police Department has issued a safety advisory asking people to "refrain from entering or remaining in the vicinity of Lumus Park to prevent any potential harm caused by a nearby apartment fire."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke outside the apartment complex and said that residents will be moved to nearby Jose Marti Park, where they will be given food and taken care of.

Suarez said over 40 people were rescued from the building, including multiple people who had to be evacuated from their balconies.

"Our firefighters have demonstrated a tremendous amount of heroism battling this fire since 8 o'clock," Suarez said at a news conference late Monday afternoon. "A level 3 fire is something we haven't seen in 25 years in the city, it requires 40 units of our fire department."

The American Red Cross and Miami Police were assisting the residents with their needs and gathering information for accountability.

According to Miami Fire, many residents are elderly and immobile and were rescued from their balconies.

Some residents were transported and others were treated at the scene, officials said.

One resident spoke to NBC6 and said she was with her mother, her dogs and her cats, and they smelled smoke earlier Monday morning.

She told NBC6 at about 11 a.m. they had evacuated their apartment and were asked to cross the street and were unsure where to go or what to do.

The Temple Court apartment complex is made up of one-bedroom and studio units near the Miami River.

Smoke from the fire was also drifting over Interstate 95, and much of downtown Miami.

Officials have not released additional information as to how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check with NBC6 for updates.