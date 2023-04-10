Louisville Shooting: 5 Dead and 6 Injured, Including Police Officer

At least five people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville, officials confirmed.

The shooter was also dead, Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters at a news conference Monday morning, though the circumstances of his death was not known at this time.

Humphrey said the wounded victims were hospitalized at University of Louisville Hospital in varying conditions. At least one of those injured was a Louisville Metro police officer, NBC affiliate WAVE reports.

Police received reports of a shooter around 8:30 a.m. CDT, according to WAVE.

When police arrived "they encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time," Humphrey said.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.