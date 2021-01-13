Trump administration

Moving Day Approaching at the Trump White House

The Biden administration is set to take office in a week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Stacks of empty boxes were delivered to the White House grounds Wednesday while the clock continues to tick down for the Trump administration.

The pallets of cardboard boxes were delivered to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as the Biden administration is set to take office in a week, on Jan. 20. Most of the offices in the building are for White House staff members.

The Biden administration plans on a deep cleaning of the White House itself.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 19 hours ago

Trump Impeached After Capitol Riot in Historic Second Charge

capitol riot Jan 12

Trump Faces a Trial in the Senate: Here's How it Will Work

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us