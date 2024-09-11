Florida woman pushed 1-year-old daughter out of car over spilled shampoo, police say

A mother accused of pushing her 1-year-old daughter out of a car in Hialeah, Florida, allegedly became enraged after the child spilled shampoo, according to a new arrest warrant.

Tasshay Mills, 29, was arrested last week on child abuse and child neglect charges in the incident that led to a missing child alert before the girl was found safe.

The incident happened Thursday night in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

Witnesses said they were at the intersection when the girl was found in the roadway.

Dramatic video captured the moment a mother grabbed her 1-year-old daughter from a witness who saw the child fall out of a moving car in Hialeah, in an incident that led to a missing child alert before the girl was found safe. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

According to the warrant, a woman who was in the car with Mills and her 1-year-old said the child spilled shampoo on the seat, which made Mills angry.

Mills hit the child multiple times as the child cried then became angrier, opened the rear door of the car and pushed the child out of the car, causing the girl to fall on the asphalt, the warrant said.

Mills drove away, leaving the child abandoned in the middle of the road, before she made a u-turn back to the scene to pick up the victim, the warrant said.

One of the witnesses had picked up the child and was contacting police when Mills returned and confronted the witness.

A Ring camera captured the encounter and showed the witness holding the girl while calling police.

"Hey, are you okay? It's okay, I'm gonna sit down. Oh my God," the woman says in the video. "Hello? I need you to come, I need you to come."

Moments later, two vehicles pull up and the mother gets out of one vehicle and approaches the witness.

"I'm not giving you this baby!" the witness yells.

"That is my baby!" the mother responds as she grabs the child and walks away.

"Oh my God! I need you guys to come, she f---ing snatched the baby out of my hands!" the witness says into her phone.

One witness said the child had several pieces of gravel on her face and arm, was bleeding from her head and had trouble breathing, the warrant said.

The witnesses took photos of Mills' license plate, which helped police identify her as the person involved, the warrant said.

A Hialeah Police detective contacted Mills and asked her to take the child to a hopital, and Mills agreed to but when she didn't, the officer went to her address but Mills wasn't there, the warrant said.

The detective again contacted Mills, who said she was waiting for transportation, but when the detective asked Mills for the child's location so she could be checked out, Mills refused, the warrant said.

A mother is facing charges after she allegedly did not get help for her daughter who fell out of a moving car in Hialeah, which prompted a missing child alert before the girl was found safe.

The woman who'd been in the car with Mills and her daughter contacted police and told them where Mills could be found, at an address in Miramar, and officers found her there with a friend.

The friend gave police the location in Opa-locka where the 1-year-old could be found, and after she was found the child was taken to Jackson North Medical Center to be checked out.

Mills was questioned by detectives and told them she'd pulled over and removed the child so she could clean the seat, but her other comments were redacted from the warrant.

Mills was initially arrested in Broward but was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Tuesday, records showed. She went before a Miami-Dade judge on Wednesday who granted her a $7,500 bond and appointed her a public defender.