Mother fatally stabbed by son in California home

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death in her Santa Monica home Saturday by her 43-year-old son, whom authorities believe has physical and developmental disabilities.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman they described as "elderly" suffering from several upper body stab wounds. Two of her sons were also in the home, police said. One of them was identified as Vernon Jeremiah Harris, the suspect. The other was identified as his brother, described as a caretaker.

The suspect's brother told officers he awoke to his mother screaming for help and that he called police after finding his brother in her bedroom and holding a knife, according to the SMPD.

The woman was given emergency care and transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to her injuries while en route. Her name was not immediately disclosed.

Police said the third brother was at work during the incident, but has since complied with the investigation.

Detectives searched the apartment and located the weapon used in the attack, police said.

Vernon Jeremiah Harris was taken into custody and expected to be booked at the Los Angeles County Jail.

