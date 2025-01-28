More than 50 career civil servants at USAID are placed on administrative leave

More than 50 civil career servants and foreign service officers at the U.S. Agency for International Development were placed on administrative leave Monday afternoon effective immediately, two former USAID officials, a current agency official and a source directly familiar with the decision told NBC News.

In addition to striking at senior leadership in bureaus across the agency, the action specifically targeted senior attorneys, according to the two former USAID officials and a current official.

Follow live politics coverage

USAID employees were informed of the decision late Monday afternoon.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“We have identified several actions within USAID that appear to be designed to circumvent the President’s Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people,” said the email from acting USAID Administrator Jason Gray, which was obtained by NBC News. “As a result, we have placed a number of USAID employees on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice while we complete our analysis of these actions.”

USAID did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

USAID works to coordinate foreign aid and humanitarian development. Though it is an independent federal agency, it collaborates and receives policy guidance from the secretary of state.

Some of the agency’s responsibilities include providing humanitarian relief in response to conflicts and natural disasters, as well as promoting global health, environmental sustainability and education.

NBC News is looking to hear from federal government workers. If you’re willing to talk with us, please email us at tips@nbcuni.com or contact us through one of these methods.

The Trump administration froze almost all U.S. foreign assistance last week, in compliance with an executive order by President Donald Trump pending a 90-day review.

The order paused new obligations and disbursements of foreign aid pending reviews “for programmatic efficiency and consistency” with U.S. foreign policy.

Trump has made a series of other moves to restructure components of the government.

Last week, he made a late-night, legally murky move to fire 18 inspectors general in the federal government, sent home dozens of national security officials from White House jobs, said he was considering shutting down the Federal Emergency Management Agency, revoked 50 security clearances for former intelligence officials and gave the green light to terminate federal employees in diversity, equity and inclusion roles.

The Justice Department said Monday that it fired several career lawyers involved in prosecuting Donald Trump.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: