More Than 400 Long-Term Care Facilities in US Have Coronavirus Cases

There are now more than 400 long-term care facilities nationwide with residents who are infected with coronavirus cases, an increase of 172 percent from 146 on Monday, March 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Signs from multiple states point to a rapid increase in cases in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

On Friday, a Washington state official told NBC News there were 53 facilities with cases.

For the full story, go to NBC News.