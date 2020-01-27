More Than 100 Tested for Coronavirus in the US; Just 5 Cases Confirmed So Far, CDC Says

As the coronavirus outbreak rages on in China, at least 110 people in the United States are undergoing testing for the new respiratory illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday.

Five people in the U.S. have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus: one in Washington, one in Illinois, one in Arizona and two in California, NBC News reported.

All of those patients had traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Cases in China have now surpassed 2,700, and at least 80 deaths have been reported. People most severely affected have generally been older adults with underlying health conditions.

