More details revealed after 2 Wisconsin college students found dead from gunshots in dorm

More details are coming to light after two college students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Monday were found dead inside a student residence hall in a "targeted and isolated incident," leading school officials to cancel final exams for the remainder of the week.

The incident took place around 4 p.m., when police were called to Wilgus Hall for a "disturbance," the school said in a Tuesday evening update. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found two females students with gunshot wounds.

One of the students, 22-year-old Kelsie Martin, was transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the update said. Preliminary findings showed Martin died from a gunshot wound.

According to the school, Martin, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was a psychology major and the Wilgus Hall Assistant Resident Director.

The other student, Hallie Helms, also 22, was pronounced dead on scene. A preliminary autopsy found Helms died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the school said.

According to officials, Helms was an elementary education major from Baraboo, Wisconsin.

No one else is suspected to have been involved in the incident, the school said, and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Martin and Helms remains under investigation.

A statement posted to the the UW-Plateville website said counseling services would be available for students through the week and over the summer.

"In the wake of the recent incident affecting our community, our hearts are with all of you. During this difficult time, please remember you are not alone," the statement went on to say. "Pioneers, please take care of yourselves and one another during this difficult time. We are a close-knit community, and in moments like these, leaning on one another makes all the difference. Know that you are not alone."

The incident Monday led to a police briefly issue a shelter-in-place order for campus. Shortly afterwards, the school in an email to students described the incident as a "targeted and isolated event between the two individuals."

Photos and video from the scene showed red tape in front of a dorm building, with multiple police cars in the residence hall parking lot.

During a press conference with police and school officials Monday night, Dr. Laura Reynolds, UW-Platteville provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs, said final exams for both the Platteville and Baraboo campuses would be canceled for the remainder of the week.

"Both the faculty and staff as well as the students need time to be together, need time to work through this together," Reynolds said during the meeting. "We are deeply saddened to know this event has negative impact on our pioneers, and we know students will want to be able to focus on their own well being and spend time with friends and family."