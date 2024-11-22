A recent E. coli outbreak linked to organic, bagged carrots that has sickened nearly 40 people across 18 states has led other popular brands to recall vegetables because of possible contamination, including additional products sold at Whole Foods.

The newly-added products come as Michigan-based Wolverine Packaging Co. recalled more than 165,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to restaurants nationwide due to e. Coli concerns.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, F&S Fresh Foods is recalling Whole Foods Market 15 oz. organic carrot sticks, along with 15 oz. organic carrots and celery. The recall was initiated several days after the company was notified by Grimmway Farms that carrots it had supplied to F&S Fresh Foods could be contaminated with E. coli.

The newly recalled products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho and Nevada, the FDA said. They were sold in plastic packaging, and have "best if sold by dates" ranging from Sept. 1, 2024 to Oct. 10, 2024.

Photos of the newly-impacted products can be found here. They join other brands sold at Whole Foods as part of the carrot recall, including 365.

The initial recall was announced Nov. 16 by California-based Grimmway Farms, and included multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots.

While the carrots are no longer sold in stores, the CDC urged consumers to check the refrigerators for the contained food.

"These products are likely no longer in stores for sale but may still be in your home," the CDC added.

A total of 39 people have been sickened across 18 states as part of the original E. coli outbreak, including several parts of the Midwest. 15 of those people were hospitalized, the CDC said, and one person died. According to officials, the true number of sick people is "likely much higher" than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses.

Which states are impacted?

A full list of states where people reported illness after eating the carrots can be found below:

Washington: 8 people

Oregon: 3 people

California: 3 people

Wyoming: 1 person

Colorado: 1 person

Texas: 1 person

Minnesota: 5 people

Missouri: 1 person

Arkansas: 1 person

Michigan: 1 person

Ohio: 1 person

South Carolina: 2 people

North Carolina: 1 person

Virginia: 1 person

Pennsylvania: 1 person

New Jersey: 2 people

Massachusetts: 1 person

New York: 5 people

List of brands recalled

According to the CDC, the recall includes bagged, organic whole and baby carrots sold at a number of popular grocery stories, including Trader Joe's, Walmart and Target. The carrots were shipped to retail distribution centers nationwide in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, the Food and Drug Administration said.

A full list of the products recalled can be found below:

Baby Organic Carrots (best-if-used by dates ranging from Sept. 11, 2024 to Nov. 12, 2024):

365

Bunny Luv

Cal-Organic

Compliments

Full Circle

Good & Gather

GreenWise

Grimmway Farms

Marketside

Nature's Promise

O-Organic

President's Choice

Raley's

Simple Truth

Sprouts

Trader Joe's

Wegman's

Wholesome Pantry

Organic Carrot Sticks - prepackaged

Whole Foods Market

Organic Carrots & Celery sticks - prepackaged

Whole Foods Market

Whole Organic Carrots (were available for purchase in stores between 8/14/2024 and 10/23/2024):

365

Bunny Luv

Cal-Organic

Complements

Full Circle

Good & Gather,

GreenWise

Marketside

Nature's Promise

O-Organic

President's Choice

Simple Truth

Trader Joe's

Wegman's

Wholesome Pantry

There have been several E. coli outbreaks in recent months. In October, more than 100 McDonald’s customers were sickened by an E. coli outbreak in the U.S. linked to slivered onions. In the U.K., one person died in an E. coli outbreak in June linked to lettuce that sickened at least 275 people. Organic walnuts sickened consumers in 19 states with E. coli infections in April.

Despite the number of recent outbreaks, experts say the food supply is generally safe, although there hasn’t been much progress in curbing infections caused by E. coli.

From time to time you hear about an outbreak of E. coli. Learn what E. coli is and the symptoms of the illness that can be caused by the bacteria.

E. coli symptoms

Symptoms of E. coli infection usually start three to four days after eating the bacteria and include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, which is often bloody, and vomiting. People with severe symptoms of an E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell the provider what they ate, the CDC said.

The bacteria E. coli can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.