6-year-old Penn. boy wins National Mullet Championship

It's all business in the front, party in the back and a lot of hair gel for this Pennsylvania kid.

A 6-year-old boy from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania won after he advanced to the final round in the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

Rory Ehrlich, of West Pottsgrove Township, was a contestant in the kid's division of the competition and beat out hundreds of contestants.

Our final Top 3 for the kids contest pic.twitter.com/xcRmiFszxQ — USA Mullet Championships (@MulletChampUSA) August 16, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Rory's mother Airen Ehrlich said that a year ago when he visited the barbershop he asked for the mullet hairstyle and stuck with it ever since.

Each person in the competition is asked to name their mullet and Rory calls his "Cheeder Wiz" after his favorite way to order his cheesesteak.

The funds raised from the contest support former NFL star Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors, an organization that helps build accessible, and mortgage-free homes for critically injured U.S. Military Veterans.

So far, Rory's mullet has raised over $1,000 through all of the votes and the cause behind the contest hits close to home for his family because his father is a retired Air Force Veteran.

As the winner of the competition, Rory takes home a cash prize and receives the USA Mullet Championship trophy.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.