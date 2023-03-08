CONGRESS

Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall at DC Hotel

The Senate minority leader was reportedly at a private dinner when he tripped and fell.

By Staff Reports

Mitch McConnell
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after he tripped and fell during a private dinner at a Washington D.C. hotel.

The extent or nature of his injuries was not immediately disclosed.

PunchBowl News was the first to report the news.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," a McConnell spokesman confirmed to NBC News.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

CONGRESSMitch McConnellUS Senate
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us